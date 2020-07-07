Recovered COVID-19 patients urgently needed at Northside Hospital

Donated plasma will be used as an investigational treatment for patients currently fighting the coronavirus disease.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Blood Services, alongside Northside Hospital are asking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their blood plasma for the treatment of current and future patients tested positive for the novel coronavius.

Staff are collecting convalescent plasma donations from individuals who have had a lab confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and have fully recovered from a COVID-19 infection. Through our apheresis and blood donor program managed by Atlanta Blood Services, this plasma will be used as an investigational treatment for patients currently fighting the coronavirus disease.

According to Northside Hospital's press release, it is presumed that people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. While this treatment has not been fully studied for the treatment of COVID-19, convalescent plasma has been used in the past to treat outbreaks of influenze, polio, measles, SARS and Ebola.

If you would like to become a COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Donor you're asked to contact Atlanta Blood Services for more information:

By Phone: 404-477-1298 or 404-477-1299

By Email: absinfo@bmtga.com | Online: atlantabloodservices.com

Qualified individuals must meet the following criteria:

Healthy

Over the age of 17

Have previously tested positive for COVID-19

Have been symptom free for at least 14 days

Successfully screened as a blood donor per FDA blood donation guidelines

At the time of your appointment, you're asked to provide:

COVID-19 test results at time of diagnosis

COVID-19 test results post recovery (if possible)*

Picture ID

Northside Hospital Cancer Institute (NHCI) is the largest and most comprehensive cancer hospital network in Georgia and a leader in cancer care. The facility has a network of 50 cancer center locations across Georgia, with five locations in the Atlanta area including two in Gwinnett and one in Forsyth County.