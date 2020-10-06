Results: Forsyth County 2020 primary election

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The preliminary results in Forsyth County for the June 9, 2020, primary election are now available with the below figures reflecting precincts reporting at 100 percent.
- Forsyth County Coroner
- (R) Paul Holbrook: 63.16%
- (R) Ted Paxton: 36.84%
- Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, District 4
- (R) Cindy Jones Mill: 58.86%
- (R) Ken Anderson: 18.43%
- (R) Amy Barfield: 17.39%
- (R) Brandy Bevis: 5.32%
- Forsyth County Board of Education, District 3
- (R) Tom Cleveland (I): 79.98%
Barry Herrin: 20.02%
- Forsyth County Board of Education, District 5
- (R) Lindsey Adams: 84.35%
- (R) Bibi Lopez: 15.65%
- U.S. House, District 7
- (D) Carolyn Bourdeaux: 48.98%
- (D) John Eaves: 6.89%
- (D) Nabilah Islam: 14.03%
- (D) Zahra S. Karinshak: 8.57%
- (D) Rashid Malik: 8.18%
- (D) Brenda Lopez Romero: 13.36%
- (R) Rich McCormick: 62.37%
- (R) Lisa Noel Babbage: 5.81%
- (R) Mark Gonsalves: 7.58%
- (R) Lynne Homrich: 7.40%
- (R) Zachary H. Kennemore: 2.29%
- (R) Renee S. Unterman: 8.44%
- (R) Eugene Yu: 6.12%
- U.S. House, District 9
- (D) Brooke Siskin: 43.03%
- (D)Devin Pandy: 31.02%
- (D) Dan Wilson: 25.94%
- (R) Ethan Underwood: 25.68%
- (R) Matt Gurtler: 24.38%
- (R) Michael Boggus: 3.54%
- (R) Paul Broun: 5.61%
- (R) Andrew Clyde: 10.06%
- (R) Maria Strickland: 3.25%
- (R) Kevin Tanner: 18.22%
- (R) Kellie Weeks: 5.23%
- (R) John K. Wilkinson: 4.03%
- Georgia House, District 9
- (D) Sharon L. Ravert: 100%
- (R) Steve Leibel: 31.89%
- (R) Will Wade: 21.89%
- (R) Zack Tumlin: 18.38%
- (R) Doug Sherrill: 11.89%
- (R) Clint Smith: 10.81%
- (R) Tyler Tolin: 5.41%
- Georgia House, District 22
- (D) Bobbi L. Simpson: 52.37%
- (D) Charles Ravenscraft: 47.43%
- (R) Wes Cantrell (III): 100%
- U.S. Senate
- (D) Jon Ossoff: 56.09%
- (D) Sarah Riggs Amico: 14.69%
- (D) Marckeith DeJesus: 4.04%
- (D) James Knox: 2.96%
- (D) Tricia Carpenter McCracken: 2.56%
- (D) Maya Dillard Smith: 7.03%
- (D) Teresa Pike Tomlinson: 12.63%
- (R) David Perdue: 100%
For a full list of primary state elections results, visit the Secretary of State's website.
