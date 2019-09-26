DAHLONEGA, Ga. — A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest of 22-year-old Austin Stryker, the man suspected of killing Hannah Bender.

Bender, 21, was last seen alive on Sept. 14. Authorities took out a murder warrant for Stryker's arrest Saturday after sheriff's investigators discovered bloody clothing shortly after Bender was reported missing.

Authorities believe Bender's body was found in a shallow grave on a property in off Parks Road Forsyth County on Sept. 25, 2019.

The US Marshals say Stryker may have shaved his head or otherwise changed his appearance and is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5 foot 9, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Also on Thursday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 78-year-old Jerry Harper. Stryker was last seen with Harper in Clay County, West Virginia on Sept. 23. Investigators have not yet said what role Harper, if any, had in Bender's disappearance.

Styker and Harper were last seen in a white 2000 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag PXH4402.

Shortly after announcing the reward from the US Marshals, the Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard posted a video on Facebook updating the case and asking for assistance in finding Stryker.

Authorities have arrested one person, Elizabeth Donaldson, for allegedly concealing Bender's death and tampering with evidence. She's reportedly in a relationship with Styker.

Investigators believe Bender knew Stryker and don't believe it to be a random crime.

More arrests are expected.

