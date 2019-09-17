ROSWELL, Ga. — The band practice field at Roswell High School was vandalized Friday evening when a pickup truck performed doughnuts on the field in the rain.

Video from Instagram shows the vehicle driving wildly across the practice field, while students pursue.

A survey of the damage shows deep muddy ruts cut into the field. Band members and parents worked long hours on Saturday to try to repair the damages to the field.

Fulton County Schools are working with Forsyth County Schools and West Forsyth High School's principal Karl Mercer to investigate the incident. The investigation has suspects but has not confirmed their identities.

Forsyth County Schools confirmed the investigation of two West Forsyth students in a statement to 11Alive.

"We sincerely apologize to the Roswell HS students, staff and parents for the inexcusable actions of two West Forsyth HS students," said school spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo said in the statement. "We are working with Fulton County school and police officials on the investigation and will ensure that those responsible for the vandalism receive the appropriate consequences."

Roswell was scheduled to play West Forsyth on Friday, but the game was canceled due to strong thunderstorms and lightning in the area.

Fulton County Schools

Yesterday, Dr. Robert Shaw, principal of Roswell High School sent the following letter to band parents about the vandalism:

Dear Roswell Band Parents,

Like you, I am frustrated and upset about the vandalism that was done to the band practice field on Friday evening. I know how much work our students put into marching band and I am also aware of the time, talent, and treasure that our band parents put into the program, including the folks who went to the school on Saturday to try and make the field usable.

I wanted to share with you that I have been in contact today with Fulton Schools Police officials and District leadership, including Board member Katha Stuart. I have also spoken with West Forsyth principal Karl Mercer. Like me, he is working with his leadership and school police to determine who is responsible for what occurred.

Please keep in mind that this a criminal police investigation so the information that can be shared is very limited. I will communicate with you, through Mr. Moon and Mr. Long, any information that I can share, as soon as I can.

Finding those responsible is the priority for both Fulton and Forsyth County Schools. I truly want to thank all of you for the hard work and support, not only of our band program, but of all the students of Roswell High School.

Thanks,

Robert Shaw, Ed. D

Principal

Roswell High School

