CUMMING, Ga. — We first met Chantelle Casey in early February following the success of her efforts to provide blankets and winter clothes to homeless people around Atlanta. The Cumming resident continues to support underprivileged people by partnering with Safehouse Outreach, and she’s even serving on the board for their upcoming gala.

“I'm actually in charge of the silent auction, so anybody who wants to have their services or products brought into attention and be able to help the homeless, then I'm your girl,” Casey said. “There's going to be some really cool influential people at the gala, so it's a great way to get your product and service in front of those people.”

The gala is scheduled for April 27 at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta.

“We showcase everything we do, so you'll get a chance to meet with some of our friends that we serve in the Streets of Atlanta,” development director Yvonne Baxter said. “Our keynote speaker will actually be one of our former clients.”

Baxter says she’s thankful for people like Casey.

“The fine people of Forsyth County have been very helpful to ensuring that we sustain the organization and we live up to our mission,” she said.

According to CEO Josh Bray, Safehouse Outreach was started by his father in the early '80s.

“He started walking the streets of Atlanta and being kind to people, and found out really quickly that there was a whole community of people yearning to be part of something,” Bray said. “He started giving them practical resources to get back to a place of self-sufficiency, giving them practical resources to show them they are loved by people groups that maybe they thought they had been abandoned by.”

Tickets for the upcoming gala are $150 each, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

