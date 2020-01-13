FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Lawmen Together) is kicking off their 2020 series of meetings aimed at protecting senior citizens against crime.

The first meeting of 2020 will be held this Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Sergeant David P. Land Memorial FOP Lodge, located at 248 Castleberry Industrial Drive. The event will take place at 10AM and includes breakfast. This month's featured speaker is Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

S.A.L.T. consists of a partnership between the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Cumming Police Department, and Forsyth County Senior Services. Originally founded in 2005, S.A.L.T. was reorganized in 2007 to better serve senior citizens in Cumming and Forsyth County.

Topics include:

Elderly abuse prevention, recognition, and reporting

Training for deputies and police officers in communicating with the elderly

Emergency telephone programs for and by seniors

Emergency preparedness plans for and by seniors

Shopping safety

Fire safety

Identity Theft

If you are interested in attending, contract Jenny Belafi at 678-513-5880.

The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb 19 at Sergeant David P. Land Memorial FOP Lodge at 10 AM.

