FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old is facing 26 new charges, after authorities said they found dozens of images of child porn on his phone.

Gabriel Carvalho was arrested connection to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office’s High Tech Crimes Unit investigation.

Carvalho was originally arrested in the fall of last year, after he reportedly attempted to sell drugs to an undercover officer. Following his arrest, authorities obtained a search warrant for his cell phone.

That's where officials reportedly discovered 26 images containing children in explicit sexual situations with victims as young as three years old.

Authorities charged Carvolho for sexual exploitation of children last week. He remains behind bars with a bond set at $288,880.00.

