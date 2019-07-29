CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Senior Services Department offers a variety of activities throughout the year. Once a month, master gardeners meet to discuss tips and techniques. The recent event focused on adding a touch of fall color to your garden.

“As we get ready to conclude the summer growing season, moving into that, for most gardeners, you’re finished once the summer is finished,” Hunter Bennett, community relations leader for Forsyth County Senior Services Department, said. “But for a lot of the master gardeners want to continue to grow throughout the season, and the climate here in Georgia does allow us to grow almost year-round.”

That group meets at Sexton Hall from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Just outside the meeting space are sensory gardens which Bennett says are enjoyed by different community groups, especially the “Sunshine Group” which consists of people in the beginning to mid-stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Each bed caters to one of the five senses,” Bennett said. “As you look through, you’ll see some stuff that smells really nice. Other stuff that you feel and touch. There’s a bed over there that’s kind of our auditory bed that makes noises as wind rustles, and people really do enjoy that.”

Just across the lawn, you’ll find the Live Well Community Garden which consists of 20 raised beds.

“10 of those are designated for use by Forsyth County master gardeners,” Bennett said. “They’re actually growing produce, fruits and vegetables, for food banks here in Forsyth County. And then 10 of the beds or leased by community members for the year, So those folks can grow out there. They have an opportunity to garden alongside master gardeners. The goal for us is to really create a sense of community through gardening at Sexton Hall.”

