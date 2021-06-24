Suspect dead after shooting involving deputies in Forsyth County

This is a developing story

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities said a suspect is dead after a shooing involving deputies in Forsyth County on Thursday evening.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested as an independent investigator by Sheriff Ron Freeman.

While neither the department nor the GBI has released many details, authorities did say that the suspect is dead. However, no deputies were injured. The shooting happened off of Dahlonega Highway but an exact address hasn't yet been provided.

The Forsyth County shooting becomes the second involving law enforcement in metro Atlanta on Thursday alone. Another shooting occurred earlier in the day in Barrow County, leaving one suspect dead.