CUMMING, Ga. — The county is about to get its first officially licensed microbrewery, NoFo Brew Co. Currently, Cherry Street Brewing is the only place in Forsyth County where beer is brewed. By definition, Cherry Street is not considered a "microbrewery," but rather a brewpub.

“We've been working on this for over a year now,” NoFo co-founder, Joe Garcia said. “It started with some initial conversations and concepts and ideas. We were thinking about where would the home for this brewery be. We considered Dawsonville, we considered Dahlonega, and we came back to Forsyth County just because my business partners and I…we all live and work here and raise our families here.”

NoFo is moving into an existing space right on Highway 400 in the northern part of the county. Plans for the space include a large, fenced-in patio that Garcia says will be kid-friendly, dog-friendly and smoke-free. There will also be an exclusive speakeasy-style lounge inside the facility that will be reserved for founding members. Garcia says the plan is to offer at least six craft beers when NoFo opens, then expand from there.

“We just feel like we need to make some really core beers that people love to drink,” Garcia said. “We're taking some inspiration from our friends at Creature Comforts in Athens who actually started with four beers. Now, they make incredible beer that people love to drink all over the world.”

For anyone who’s not familiar with the brewing process or legitimacy of the operations, Garcia says not to worry.

“The process is part art and part science. The people that make up our brewery operations team, these guys are college-educated,” Garcia said. “They understand science, they understand brewing, they understand things that don't even make sense to me. It's a very controlled process, and what comes out of that is really great flavorful beer it's made by artisans here on site.

NoFo Brew Co. is expected to open by early fall 2019. Garcia says days of operation for the pub will most likely be every week, Wednesday through Sunday. To learn more, click here.

