Traffic stop leads to investigation, meth charges against 2 metro Atlanta custodians

Both custodians worked at South Forsyth High School, according to the sheriff's office.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta school custodians have been taken into custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple bags of methamphetamine.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that the first arrest happened after the John's Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County (JCAF) Drug Task Force assisted with a traffic stop on Thursday along Ga. 400.

As law enforcement searched the vehicle, occupied by 29-year-old Katrina Herrick of Cumming, they found several “pre-packaged bags” of what they said was meth.

As a result, Herrick was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. Investigators said she worked as a custodian at South Forsyth High School.

However, the investigation wasn’t over. Authorities said that, throughout the investigation, they had found evidence of another employee at the school may also be in possession of methamphetamine. They soon arrested 30-year-old Brent Charlie, another custodian at the school. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Both are now being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond. Meanwhile, the investigation continues alongside the Forsyth County Board of Education which is also assisting in the investigation.