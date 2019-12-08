CUMMING, Ga. — Coordinator of the Milford Family Farm, Allison Milford said her and her family were shocked when they arrived home last week to find their sunflower patch in bloom.

Milford and her family planted the patch in early summer and expected the patch to be ready by September.

"The sunflowers we planted typically call for a 100 day growing period, and so we were shocked to discover the blooms."

The fresh patch covers about an acre and half of the property, and is located at the front of the farm entrance on the left.

Milford said they already invited their first photographers to the patch on Sunday and hope to have the patch open for the next two weeks. Milford Family Farm only offers sessions by appointment, allowing no more than five people at a time.

You can contact the farm at (470) 248-9442 to make an appointment. The fee for photos is $25 an hour for professional photographers, and $15 per family for non-professional visits.

