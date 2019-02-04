CUMMING, Ga. — Kyle Samples is the founder of Symply Southern CBD, a line of organic hemp products currently being sold online. The Cumming resident says he grew interested in CBD after battling a drug problem as a teenager.

“I started out with meth. That's the first thing I ever did, and then I went to cocaine,” Samples said. “I did everything, but I ended up on heroin.”

Samples says he ended up homeless, but he turned his life around with some help from a rehabilitation program called the Blake House in West Georgia.

“When I left that program I found out the anxiety and the pain was still there,” Samples said. “I did not know how to get over it. Doctors only wanted to prescribe me Lortabs and pain pills and Xanax for my anxiety, and it's not what I wanted to go back to. I already knew where that life had led me.”

That’s when he started looking for alternative treatments and came across CBD.

“It can help with pain and anxiety,” Samples said. “Studies have shown through research that it helps reduce tumor growth and kills cancer cells.”

Because of the current legislation, Samples cannot legally grow hemp in Georgia. His business relies on a partnership with a hemp farm in North Carolina. But changes could be coming soon with Georgia House Bill 213, the Hemp Farming Act.

“It has passed the House, it has passed the Senate, it's almost there. It's going to allow agricultural farmers to grow hemp on their land,” Samples said. “It means my operation gets moved down here which is awesome. I'm pretty excited about that, not having to drive back and forth to North Carolina all the time.”

To learn more about Symply Southern CBD, click here.

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.