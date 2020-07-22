Teachers get free school supplies in Forsyth County

The Teacher-Reuse-Exchange opens its doors Wednesday.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Teachers can now retrieve and donate school supplies thanks to a reuse and exchange program in Forsyth County. Founded by Reaping Nature Educational Outreach Foundation, the Teacher-Reuse-Exchange (TRE) opened its doors on July 22.

The program's mission is to enable local educators to have access to free materials for classroom use and to divert reusable resources from the landfill. Organizers provide free instructional materials to educators, donated by businesses, individuals and manufacturers.

Official Documentation - All teachers must provide official documentation to verify teaching status - a school district photo ID, a letter on school letterhead signed by the principal and/or letter of intent to home school (not virtual learning) will be accepted for entry.

Only Teachers Permitted - No helpers or children will be allowed on TRE teaching shopping days.

Shopping Bag s - For your shopping pleasure and safety leave your bags, suitcases, wagons, and carts at home. We will provide you with a shopping bag.

No Resale - Materials taken are for teaching use only.

One-Time Shopping Only - All teachers must sign up for shopping on SignUpGenius. Teachers can only shop one time during Back to School shopping days and times. Public School Teacher https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040449adae2aa5f58-teacher2 Public, Private, Homeschool (not virtual learning) & Preschool Teachers https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040449adae2aa5f58-teacher3

The TRE is also encouraging guests to wear masks and social distance while shopping. A maximum of 15 people will be allowed in the TRE at any given time.

