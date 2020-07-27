Forsyth Co. recognized as 'County of Excellence' for Transportation Bond Initiative

The 2020 County of Excellence award has been presented to Forsyth County, because of the county’s innovative approach to addressing community needs.

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County was recently named the recipient of the 2020 County of Excellence award in the category of infrastructure and transportation. The award, which is presented by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), was earned because of the county’s innovative approach to addressing community needs with a Transportation Bond. According to a release, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recognized the Engineering and Finance Departments for the achievement, during their meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the work that has been put in place over the past six years with the bond,” John Cunard, Forsyth County Director of Engineering, said. “Our Transportation Bond set an example for other communities to consider going forward for how to fund transportation projects, and it is an option that has worked tremendously well for us.”

On Nov. 4, 2014, Forsyth County voters approved a $200 million general obligation bond to finance a variety of transportation projects. Of that, $81 million was proposed for projects in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation, leveraging state and federal funding, with the remaining $119 million proposed for county projects, the release stated.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.