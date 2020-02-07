City workers encourage social distancing for this weekend’s parade

The 4th of July festivities will look a little different in Cumming, this year.

CUMMING, Ga. — The City of Cumming is moving forward with the traditional 4th of July parade this weekend, but city workers are stressing the importance of social distancing.

“We will have signage out all over the parade route reminding folks to socially distance,” Phil Higgins, Cumming City Administrator, said. “We're also going to have some officers that will be patrolling the parade route on golf carts just reminding folks in a very nice way if they get too clustered to practice more social distancing. There should be plenty of room. It could mean that people may not be as close to the parade route as they were in other years, but under the circumstances that we've got out there, that's just the best we can do this year.”

The parade will start at Webb Street at 10 a.m. this Saturday and travel south on Tribble Gap Road to the Cumming Fairgrounds. Roads in the area will be blocked off starting at 9 a.m.

“Originally, we had hoped to start the parade at a different location to allow more social distancing,” Higgins said. “The logistics, it's just not going to work out with the floats and the steam engines. The steam engines particularly, those engines are not meant to do inclines, and if we move the parade route north very much, then we're getting into a hill where they're going to have to pull an incline. Those engines just aren't meant for that. So, to maintain the integrity of them and to safely operate, it's better for us to stay at Webb Street like we're planning on.”

He said, at last check, 22 floats were expected in the parade plus most of the steam engines. The Cumming Fairgrounds will open at 4 p.m. with a variety of food vendors and live music. The fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

“This parade is such a tradition in this county and this city,” Higgins said. “We've heard feedback from the community that they are so excited that the parade is still going to happen. It's not going to happen like we would like it to happen. We would love for everything to be normal and not have to worry about social distancing, but it's the best we can do in tough circumstances. I hope everybody comes out. I hope they put on their sunscreen, wear a hat, bring your earplugs. If they choose to wear a mask, wear a mask. Just do whatever they need to do to feel safe. We just want everybody to have a good time on Independence Day, the 4th of July. Just forget about all the other problems in the world for just a little while.”

