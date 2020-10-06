‘Homicide is a strong possibility’ | Shocking new development in the death of Tamla Horsford

The attorney representing the family of Tamla Horsford says the evidence suggests Tamla was involved in a struggle, and the investigation was compromised.

CUMMING, Ga. — On November 4, 2018, Tamla Horsford was found dead in the backyard of a Forsyth County home. The death occurred while she was attending an “adult slumber party.” The death was ruled as an accident after the Forsyth County medical examiner determined Horsford died as a result of falling off a balcony. Now, more than 18 months since the death, an attorney representing the Horsford family has made a statement suggesting the mother of 5 was killed, and further accusing local law enforcement of aiding in the coverup.

Last Friday, the family’s attorney, Ralph E. Fernandez, wrote a letter to Tamla’s widow, Leander. In the letter, Fernandez states he and his team recently “finished the exhaustive review of the records related to the investigation.” In a shocking new development, Fernandez states “The review reflects that a homicide is a strong possibility. Witness statements are in conflict. A potential subject handled the body as well as the evidence prior to the law enforcement arrival.” The letter goes on to state “A remarkable fact is that there were no photographs taken during the autopsy of Tamla’s body This had been done at someone’s directive because such a practice is unheard of.”

Fernandez then makes a bold statement, contradicting the original report from the medical examiner that Horsford’s death was an accident. “It appears Tamla was involved in a struggle. There were abrasions noted consistent with that scenario. There were parallel scratches to one arm.” The letter goes on to state the difficulties of getting the records from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, pointing out “the case agent was a close friend of a subject, who turned out to be the leak of the ongoing investigation.” Fernandez states “I have come to the conclusion that the truth never had a chance here.”

In the letter, Fernandez states “my years of experience lead me to believe that 80% of cases where African Americans die under mysterious circumstances, end up closed or cold because there are no videos and the only witnesses are bad guys, or good guys that deep down are really bad. Then you have cases where law enforcement does a poor job and cares little to investigate thoroughly because of some connection or association to the perpetrators. Take the Ahmaud Arbery slaying recently. Without the video surfacing in the media there would never have been an arrest in that cozy relationship between the perpetrators, prosecutors and the investigators.”

The closes by referencing the uphill battle being fought by the legal team “because those who wear the badges and were entrusted with the investigatory task, failed you. But this is not over. It will never be over. Be safe. E strong. We will get to the bottom of this.”

