Forsyth County breaks ground on new dog park

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is getting a new dog park across the street from the main facility.

CUMMING, Ga. — It was a big day for the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. On Thursday morning, local dignitaries gathered across the street from the facility where ground was broken for a new dog park.

“This is a great opportunity for shelter dogs to get much-needed enrichment and exercise that they don't get in a shelter environment,” shelter manger Cindy Iacopella said. “A shelter is a very foreign place for a dog or a cat. We're meant to just be temporary, but sometimes some of our residents stay a little bit longer. So it's very important for their mental health that they have an outlet to express natural behavior, and a dog park is the best place they can do that.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was only part of the excitement for shelter workers. Iacopella said Thursday also marked the first day of a new adoption event.

“It's called Summer of Love where all adoption fees will be waived through Labor Day, to help our homeless animals to find their forever homes,” she said. “All animals will be microchipped and receive age-appropriate vaccinations, as well as be altered.”

The animal shelter is currently conducting adoptions by appointment only, but you can see and read about all of the adoptable pets on the shelter’s website.

