CUMMING, Ga. — If you’re not traveling over the holiday weekend, grab your boots and head to the Cumming Fairgrounds!

John Griffith traveled all the way from Arkansas for the event. He’ll be in the middle of the action dressed as a rodeo clown, but he says it’s not all fun and games inside the gate.

“A lot of people have this misconception that's out there. I'm there for the protection of the bull riders as well,” he said. “If a bull rider gets knock down or knocked out or whatever, I'll pick that barrel up and move in there and create a shield for the bull to hit if he comes back, instead of running over the cowboy.”

Griffith says he’s been involved with the rodeo for about 20 years, and he loves every second of it.

“I started out riding bulls and moved onto fighting bulls,” he said. “Then, as I got older and fatter, I moved onto this - entertaining the crowd. I start in about April and then run all the way up through November. I get to travel with my family and go thousands of miles and meet different people. I love it, I wouldn't have it any other way.”

The Cumming rodeo has become a tradition on Labor Day Weekend, and thousands are expected again this year.

“We can get about 3,500 in here for the rodeo,” fairground director Tracy Helms said. “It gets full. I don't know if I would say maxed out, but it gets pretty crowded.”

The 3-day event, which kicks off Friday and runs all weekend, will include bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, and cowgirl breakaway.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday. The gates open two hours prior to the event each day.

