‘500 more people requesting food’ | Upcoming food drive hopes to satisfy needs of community

The United Way is partnering with Atlanta Gas Light for a food drive this Friday.

CUMMING, Ga. — This Friday, the United Way of Forsyth County is helping with a food drive, and workers say the need is higher than usual.

“It's actually through Atlanta Gas Light,” Andrea Preston, the director of resource development for United Way of Forsyth County, said. “We normally have a USDA food program in our county. Right now, it's not active in our community this year. Typically, our program would provide meals during the summer months for students on free and reduced lunches. So we don't have that. Plus, with the absence of the National Association of Letter Carriers, or NALC, food drive, we really have a shortfall.”

The NALC food drive usually brings in 15,000 lbs. of food, she said. Thankfully, Atlanta Gas Light (AGL) is up for the challenge.

“AGL is a great business partner of ours,” Preston said. “They have stepped up to say ‘hey, we want to host a summer food program for you.’”

According to the Atlanta Gas Light Facebook page, the June 12 food drive is not just taking place in metro Atlanta, but at 14 locations around the state of Georgia. The needs vary in each area, but Preston said there a few staple items that they always try to keep on hand.

“Some of the needed items include tuna helper, all the easy-open or single-serve pastas, mac and cheese, soups, fruit cups, healthy snacks, toaster pastries, and cereal bars are always needed,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, we expect to get 400 or 500 more people requesting the food. These are additional individuals that will be needing summer food.”

Locally, the food drive will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atlanta Gas Light which is located at 1480 Oak Industrial Drive in Cumming. For a list of other locations and times, CLICK HERE.

“We will have some volunteers on site all in masks, and all you have to do is pull up,” Preston said. “If it's in your trunk, just pop your trunk, and we will take the items out and thank you for that donation. We will make it go a long way.”

