CUMMING, Ga. -- Forsyth County investigators are trying to find the person responsible for an accident that killed a man along Dahlonega Highway early Sunday.

Deputies arrived just before 4 a.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash with a fatality. They found the bike about 283 feet from the body of a man later identified as 27-year-old Jose Ramirez Labra. But evidence suggests Labra wasn't riding the bike - he was hit by it.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, friends confirmed Labra had left a home in the area and was walking when he was hit.

Investigators believe someone pushed the motorcycle, a black and green Kawasaki ZX1000 out of the roadway and placed it on a kickstand before leaving the scene. They found a face shield for a helmet alongside the northbound lane but no helmet.

Further investigation of the motorcycle and the license plate led deputies to the man they believed was the owner. However, he told them that he had sold the bike months ago.

He gave them the man's first name, Timothy, and a phone number. Right now, they don't have the identity of the rider as their investigation continues. The crash is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Cpl. Phil Alexander with the Forsyth County Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-781-3087.

