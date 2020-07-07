'Together in Harmony' mural now on display in Forsyth County

Halcyon unveils art inspired by local high school student.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — After being postponed due to weather, a long-awaited mural is now complete at Halcyon, the mixed-use village connected to the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County.

The interactive art mural was inspired by a submission from Maryann Garrido, a rising senior at Alliance Academy for Innovation in Cumming. The local student presented her design to the judges of the Halcyon’s 2020 Student Art Wall Challenge. In her submission titled “Together in Harmony,” Garrido wrote her design portrays “nature's music along with the live music families enjoy on Halcyon’s Village Green.”

The artwork was originally scheduled to be painted three weeks ago by local artist Meg Mitchell of Everlong Creative but was delayed due to weather. The mural is located on a wall adjacent to Kilwins, spanning more than 8 feet tall and 29 feet wide.

Student inspired mural complete 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Nearly 40 students submitted entries earlier this year when the mixed-use development held an open call for original art submissions illustrating their answer to the question: “What does Halcyon mean to you?”. The center is showcasing the other entries on the TV monitors in the Halcyon’s Market Hall.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.