FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The developers behind Halcyon, RocaPoint Partners recently announced two more culinary concepts are set to join the mix-used development center by next year.

The fourth location of HOBNOB, a neighborhood tavern known for its southern fare, will be joining the long list of dining options. And by the same owner, a new restaurant concept called Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar is also set to join the lineup. Inspired by Charleston, S.C.’s culinary culture, Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar fill feature more than 200 wines as well as seasonal items, premium steak cuts, and small plates.



Set to open in Fall 2020, HOBNOB will occupy an over 5,078 square feet facility with two stories of patio spaces overlooking one of Halcyon’s greenspaces and Cattle Shed will reside in a 2,000-square-foot space with a large foot patio. These two additions bring Halcyon’s lineup of food and beverage tenants that are now open or coming soon to 19 total concepts.



The 135-acre, mixed-use village’s roster of full-service and quick counter-service restaurants now open include Butcher & Brew, Cherry Street Brewpub, CMX Stone sports bar, CT Cantina Taqueria, It’s a Sweet Life bakery, Kilwins, Popbar and Ocean & Acre as well as food stalls from Gu’s Dumplings, Pita Mediterranean Street Food, Sweet Tuna Poke and Tocayo in the Market Hall.

Frenchie’s Royal House of Frites & Meats and Holmes Slice which will debut at Halcyon’s Market Hall early next year. Land of A Thousand Hills, Never Enough Thyme and Salata Salad Kitchen is also in the midst of opening soon.

“With the holiday season underway and our first phase complete, Halcyon is truly becoming the go-to gathering place for family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to enjoy,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners. “We look forward to welcoming two more dining destinations that reflect our overall vision for Halcyon and redefine community in Forsyth County.”

