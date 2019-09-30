CUMMING, Ga. — Visitors to Halcyon were able to run or walk their way around the center to take in all the sights of the new venue during the inaugural 'Happy Feet Run or Walk' put on by Totally Running and Walking.

The athletic footwear store hosted the event to kick off the opening of their 2nd location which will be in the Halycon center. The run/ walk began in the green in front of Cherry Street Brewpub at 6 pm.

Various other athletic vendors were on hand including Ragnar Relay who bought the first round of drinks at Cherry Street Brewpub for those participating.

The winners of the event received prizes such as running shoes, socks, and other athletic apparel. All participants who registered got a free “founding member” pint glass for attending this inaugural event.

The Totally Running and Walking shop officially opens Saturday, September 28th. Shop staff say they hope to continue the run/walk every year.

