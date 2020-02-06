'We stand for peace on both sides' | Prayer for Peace vigil set for Tuesday in Cumming

Organizers say the community is invited to have their voice heard, but not with chants or destruction.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County residents, Felicia Fink and Andrea Bramblett are the organizers behind a prayer vigil set to happen on Tuesday in Cumming.

Fink and Bramblett designed the event to show a contrast to the recent destructive protests that have happened across the county following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The two women say they just wanted residents to have a space to voice their concerns without chants or destruction.

“We stand for peace on both sides,” Fink said.

The rally will be taking place Tuesday, June 2nd from 5 pm to 8 pm at Central Park in Cumming. Participants are asked to write a prayer on a piece of paper, bring their face mask and flowers or a battery-operated candle. Volunteers will lead them through the vigil while instructing social distancing guidelines.

"We can only have 25 people in a group, so we are separating groups and keeping people 6 ft apart to prevent community spread," explained Bramblett.

