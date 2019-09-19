ROSWELL, Ga. — Three West Forsyth High School students were charged Monday for damaging the band field at Roswell High School, according to Fulton County Schools Police.

A Snapchat video shows a vehicle driving wildly across the practice field, performing donuts.

Additional video of damage shows deep, muddy ruts cut in the field.

Roswell High School was scheduled to play West Forsyth that day, but the game was canceled due to severe weather.

11Alive has now learned that Fulton County Schools Police worked in conjunction with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to identify the students and the type of vehicles involved in last Friday's incident.

West Forsyth High School students Ryan Dickerson and Michael Wilkie admitted to driving donuts and causing property damage at Roswell High School with a 2008 Ford F-150 last Friday, according to Fulton County Schools Police.

A third student, Keegan Paris, came forward Wednesday admitting to causing damage to the Roswell High School practice field with his 2002 Toyota 4 Runner, according to Fulton County Schools Police.

The three students were charged with 2nd-degree criminal damage to property and reckless driving.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Vandals damage band field at Roswell High School

West Forsyth High School caters to emotional needs of students