CUMMING, Ga. — West Forsyth High School is working to meet the evolving social needs of its student body with health and wellness activities. This year, the school launched its monthly "Wellness Wednesdays" where teachers do not assign homework and students are given 40 minutes to participate in an activity of their choosing.

The high school held its first "Wellness Wednesday" event this week.

Some of the activities included a self-defense class taught by deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, CPR training, a Zomba peer class where students interacted with adults who have developmental disabilities, and mindful movement classes like yoga.

The event also included a mentoring session with a professional athlete for student-athletes to learn how to cope with performance stress and anxiety.

Assistant Administrator Samantha Bradley, who spearheaded the event, says they were searching for a way to offer their students a healthy outlet to deal with day to day stress.

"As students' mental and emotional needs evolve, we want to make sure our students know that we care about all aspects of their well being...not only their academic future...but them as a person as well," says Bradley.

Bradley says the school plans to host the day during the 3rd or 4th Wednesday of every month. She says they also plan to expand and change the selection of activities that are offered.

Currently, West Forsyth High School is the only school in the county offering the extensive "Wellness Wednesdays" program based on sources of strength.

