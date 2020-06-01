CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are hosting a free women's self-defense course Monday night focusing on campus safety for college students.

Officials say the course is designed to teach women situational awareness by reviewing case studies of previous abductions. There may be some hands-on training, but the majority of the class will be taught verbally.

The free workshop starts at 6:30 pm and will last about two hours. The course is being held at Fowler Park located at 4110 Carolene Way in Cumming. This class is designed for women, and registration is required.

