CUMMING, Ga. — Compact chefs enjoyed a culinary lesson at the Young Chef's Academy on Tuesday, August 20th during the school's inaugural class. The school is open to children aged four years and older with a focus on teaching kids the value and joy of cooking through an interactive learning experience.

The children's cooking school also offers an outlet to parents of children who are looking for an alternative hobby. Owner of the Young Chef's Academy in Cumming, Heather Gary says the school is for children who need a little bit more creativity in their after school activity, "this place is for kids who might not excel at soccer or cheerleading but want an activity where they can create."

The school is designed with children in mind housing two kitchens and a culinary bar for students to view instruction. Guardians are also able to watch their child cook through the viewing window. The school only uses children safe knives and minors are not allowed near the heat source.

At the conclusion of each class, family members are invited inside the kitchen to test out the item that the child whipped up. Gary says that the school offers a wide range of mature culinary lessons, "you won't find chicken fingers and macaroni and cheese here. Next week, we are making a Tuscan chicken soup and a lemon meringue pie."

The children's cooking school is apart of the Young Chef's Academy franchise company. The Cumming location will have its grand opening in September but is currently open for classes Tuesday through Saturday. The school is located off Peachtree Parkway in the Kroger shopping center.

