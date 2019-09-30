CUMMING, Ga. — Fall is in the air and in the kitchen at Young Chef's Academy of Cumming. From pumpkin fettuccine to butterscotch sticky bread pudding, the children's cooking school kicked off their fall break camp with a variety of sweet and savory seasonal samplings.

Owner, Heather Gary says the week-long camp is a great option for those parents that have trouble finding daytime care during fall break, "we know this week can be hard for working parents, so this is a fun and interactive way for the children to stay busy and parents to still get work done."

The camp will go from Monday, September 30th through Friday, October 4th with single-day classes and still available. Click here to learn how to enroll for the Camp Can I Cook: Flavors of Fall.

WXIA

