GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — "A dog found starving and locked in a closet somehow still has faith in humanity", says Gwinnett Animal Shelter Behavior Coordinator, Kathryn Corbett.

In July, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said deputies had found a dog who had somehow survived for two weeks locked inside a closet in a house where the owners had been evicted.

While Osiris is now known as the dog that was left in the closet, shelter staff say that shouldn't be his story. "We really want to focus on his future and what a wonderful like is going to have because he deserves it," says Corbett.

Osiris is about two years old and a mixed breed dog. Corbett says she mainly used treat motivation to introduce trust back to Osiris. "It honestly didn't take long. He is a completely different dog from the day he came in here....and somewhere miraculously still shows love and compassion."

While he is available for adoption, Corbett says they will be very selective with who adopts him. "The best family for him is going to be someone who takes the time to get to know and grow with him."

WXIA

