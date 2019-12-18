ATLANTA — ATLANTA - Christmas came early to East Atlanta this past weekend.

The Atlanta Hawks Foundation along State Farm celebrated the renovation of the dance studio at Bessie Branham Park with a holiday event for the local residents.

Hawks players Jabari Parker and Bruno Fernando were on-hand for the unveiling of their newest Good Neighbor Club along with City of Atlanta Councilmember Natalyn Archibong and Atlanta Hawks Owner Jami Gertz.

Members of the Hawks staff and State Farm employees surprised more than 200 children with custom-made basketball jerseys, backpacks and a host of other giveaways as a part of the ‘Season of Giving’ event.

Bessie Branham marks the fourth GNC renovation in the city within the past four months. Situated right in the heart of the Kirkwood community, Bessie Branham is one of the busiest park facilities in the area. The previous three renovations are located at William Walker Recreation Center, Lucky Shoals Park, and Lynwood Park.

The Bessie Branham renovation included the installation of brand-new mirrors, a refinished dance floor, new built-in cubbies, a new flat-screen TV, yoga mats, a Hawks and State Farm co-branded graphic wall, as well as a new sound system and a video camera that will be used to record student performances.

This past August marked the one-year anniversary of the partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm as their naming rights partner of State Farm Arena.

To learn more about the Hawks' work in the community, visit Hawks.com/community.

