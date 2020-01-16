ATLANTA — A new medical clinic has opened in East Atlanta.

Atlanta-based nonprofit CHRIS 180 has partnered with Mercy Care to open an Integrated Health Clinic, which is a one-stop-shop for patients to receive both physical and mental health attention.

CHRIS 180 leadership said that this clinic will help to expand access to medical care in the area.

“It enables us to serve both insured and uninsured clients in the community who desperately need our help who need increased access to care,” said Kathy Colberson, president and CEO of CHRIS 180.

The non-profit’s leadership also told 11Alive that this new clinic is in a “healthcare desert” where primary care physicians are especially hard to find. This issue particularly impacts predominately Black and/or low-income neighborhoods.

“This clinic will work with uninsured people and financially-challenging situations. There are also great sliding-fee scales,” Clinical Director Brittney Walters said.

In addition to primary care, CHRIS 180 offers a drop-in center for youth and young adults ages 16-26 experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

“We see a huge amount of LGBTQ youth because they’re disproportionately affected by homelessness,” Colberson said.

CHRIS 180 also provides other services including women’s health assessments, STD and HIV testing, and cancer screenings.

There will be a grand opening for the Integrated Health Clinic January 28 at 4:00 p.m.

It is located at 1976 Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30316 and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 404-430-8180.

Want more East Atlanta news? Like us on Facebook.

Non-profit partners with local church to house Atlanta's homeless LGBTQ youth

LGBT youth at higher risk for human trafficking, study says

Northside Hospital Forsyth moves forward with expansion