ATLANTA — Some people say ‘rain or shine.’ These folks meant it.

On Sunday in East Atlanta Village, everything was soggy from the day-long rains that covered the city. Just over a half dozen dedicated residents gathered around the site of what was supposed to be a joyous holiday celebration until they discovered that there was no power.

Bound and determined, the group quickly relocated the ceremony across the street to the local coffee shop.

Thus began the 3rd Annual The East Atlanta Menorah Lighting in acknowledgment of the first day of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.

Sunday evening, Jewish communities all over the world, as well as the resilient folks, huddled inside of Joe’s Coffee Shop on Flat Shoals came together in solidarity for the first of the eight-night holiday.

“I hope it grows more and more. The more families come in, the more diversity and the more we can educate everyone of the differences that we all have,” said long-time East Atlanta Village resident and business owner, Lauren Janis.

The menorah that used for the annual ceremony was built and donated by the local Boy Scout troop and once the power issue is resolved, it will be visibly placed that the planter at the intersection of Glenwood and Flat Shoals.

Janis also told My East Atlanta News that she expects the annual event to grow even larger in years to come. Weather permitting, of course.

For more information about upcoming events in East Atlanta, visit the East Atlanta Community Association website.

