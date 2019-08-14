ATLANTA — An Atlanta baker is raising money in order to keep his business afloat.

Orran Booher, a veteran, is the founder and co-owner of Baker Dude Bakery Cafe in Grant Park. This is his fourth year in business.

Booher's business started out as a passion project while working in corporate America. He often made baked goods for his colleagues and he thought it would be a good idea to start a business.

When Booher decided to make a career change in 2015, he and his husband founded Baker Dude and began to sell cupcakes online and in farmers markets.

As business began to grow, Booher decided to establish his bakery inside of a brick and mortar inside the Beacon Atlanta in August 2018.

"We wanted people to come and smell the cupcakes being made as well as offer everyday food to our customers," he said.

Booher told 11Alive that he took out equity on his home in order to bring this brick and mortar into fruition.

He has been presented with issues surrounding accessibility and marketing and has had to resort to raising $150,000 to keep his business going. Booher said he has raised approximately $8,000 to date.

"It's taken some time to fully develop and get foot traffic inside of this building where we're located," Booher said.

Over the last few months, Booher has had to lay off members of his staff and cut business operating hours.

Other business owners within the complex also said they are having trouble maintaining business.

11Alive reached out to the Beacon Atlanta management for comment but has not received a response.

Booher said that he would like for Beacon Atlanta management to provide more signage so community members know these businesses exist.

"It would be great to tell people that the Beacon Atlanta exists and we're open for business," he said.

Baker Dude also plays an important role in the Atlanta non-profit community. Booher regularly donates some of his baked goods to Nicholas House Atlanta, a local homeless shelter.

"It's great for families to enjoy something that's more than the bare necessities and something specials for the kids. We're grateful to have him as our neighbor," Covenant House Annual Fund Manager Norma Nyhoff said.

Booher is hopeful that the Beltline southside trail and a new apartment development will bring in more customers.

