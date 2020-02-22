ATLANTA — It’s all Llama, no drama in EAV this weekend. The popular event, the Llama Pub Crawl is invading the East Atlanta Village once again!

Tracy Munroe, owner of Wit's End Llama Consortium brings her fuzzy, friendly, four-legged pals back to the EAV for an afternoon of fun.

The Llama Pub Crawl was first launched several years ago as a non-profit community event to help raise awareness for the treatment of the animals and celebrate those animal lovers in the community.

Back for its fifth year, this popular East Atlanta Village staple features a bar crawl of the neighborhood’s most popular watering holes, The Earl, 529, The Graveyard, and Midway Pub, all of whom are avid sponsors for the event.

Fift Annual Llama Pub Crawl in East Atlanta Village

Wit's End Llama Consortium wants to remind residents that this is a Pub Crawl with alcohol involved and may not conducive to children. However, for the young at heart, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite PJs to the event!

“These folks adore their animals and adore the opportunity to be involved in something new and something that they can get to know,” explains Munroe.

Sponsored by Hendrick's Gin, Bud Light Seltzer, Tullamore Dew, Elysian Brewery and Wit's End Llama Consortium. All proceeds are directed to Southeast Llama Rescue.

The Llama Pub Crawl will take place on February 22, 2020, in the East Atlanta Village starting at The Earl located at 488 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

The Llama Pub Crawl schedule is as follows:

The Earl 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

529 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

The Graveyard 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Midway Pub: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

For more info about Wit's End Llama Consortium, visit their Facebook Page or for more information about Southeast Llama Rescue, click here.

