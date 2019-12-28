ATLANTA — A motorist is recovering after a shooting in East Atlanta early Saturday morning that also led to multiple wrecks.

Police told 11Alive crews that the initial shooting happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Moreland avenues just outside the busy center of East Atlanta Village.

The shooting victim, who was turning onto Glenwood heading east at the time, apparently crashed just outside the intersection. Three other vehicles that were nearby during the shooting wrecked in the frantic moments that followed.

Police haven't provided any details on a suspect but said that the victim appeared to be OK despite the initial description of his injuries. It's unclear if the victim was targeted. However, police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

