ATLANTA — East Lake residents and local Uber drivers are gearing up to see an increase in business during this weekend's TOUR Championship at the East Lake Golf Club.

With all of the visitors coming to Atlanta, there is a great need for parking and transportation at the tournament. The East Lake community responded.

According to a press release from the PGA TOUR, the "TOUR Championship has joined forces with Uber to offer fans easy access to safe rides throughout the tournament."

11Alive spoke with Glenda Putman, a Florida resident, who will be attending this weekend's golf tournament.

She said she was leery about initially using Uber because of various incidents that made headlines, including the killing of a South Carolina student when she going into the wrong car in April.

This is Putman's first time using Uber and said that she has no worries about her safety.

"It's been very safe and convenient actually," she said. "I've been able to relax."

Some Uber drivers are hoping the PGA TOUR will bring them a lot of business this weekend.

"This always good business for me every year and I'm expecting to come back here a lot more times this weekend," driver Tosin Oluwo said.

For those driving to the TOUR Championship this weekend, parking will be at a premium and some East Lake residents responded to the demand.

Ray Perkins has lived in his East Lake home for more than 40 years. This is his fifth year allowing golf fans to pay to park in his yard.

"It's an experience and an incentive," he said.

"I can get acquainted with various kinds of people and I love meeting people."

The TOUR Championship will take place from August 21-25 and people from across the United States and the world will be in attendance.

