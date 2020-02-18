ATLANTA — With a name like ‘Candybox’, you never know what you’re going to get and that’s just the way the ladies from Metropolitan Studios like it.

The Candybox Revue is the name for the traveling burlesque troupe from a well-known EAV staple, the Metropolitan Studios. Owned and operated by award-winning performers, Rebecca Beasley better known as ‘Roula Roulette’ and her business partner, Taloolah Love.

Founded in 2014 by Ursula Undress, The Candybox Revue showcases a wide array of burlesque performers featuring all types of physiques, abilities, ethnicities, and experiences.

Their mission statement based squarely on the philosophy of inclusion and that their audiences should be able to find something that titillates and teases them.

That approach is based on the founding principles of the #IAmBurlesque International Movement that believes that all bodies are interesting and beautiful, and that representation is important if they want to shift the narrative of what makes someone ‘body beautiful.’

Shades of Seduction: A Valentine Burlesque Show emcee Bonnie Bodacious

The Valentine’s show was titled ‘Shades of Seduction: A Valentine Burlesque Show’ and was hosted at a new venue for the Candybox troupe, Le Fais do-do in Forest Park.

Guests were treated to an elegant affair that included holiday-themed decor and snacks. A special raffle item was available called, "A Candybox of Delights" in which the lucky winner received exclusive items from members of the troupe.

Their next events will be closer to the EAV, as the troupe begins to kick it into high gear in the next couple of months. Upcoming dates are as follows:

2/22 - Burlesque Karaoke Valentine's Edition: Obsession and Desire! @ 9 PM

3/29 - Candybox Revue Presents: That's So 90's @ 7 PM

For more information about the Candybox Revue or Metropolitan Studios, visit their FaceBook page.

The Members of the Candybox Revue are:

Roula Roulette

Talloolah Love

Bonnie Bodacious

Lola LeSoleil

Greta Vontrol Lop

Bubble Bordeaux

Sunshine Divine

Leona Rör

with Mina Vaderina and Clementine Grinds

