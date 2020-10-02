ATLANTA — ‘Be all that you can be.’

The promotional phrase used by the U.S. Army would be very familiar to many who grew up in or around military folks. However, to a chosen few, it’s often a call to action.

Meet Lawrence Johnson, owner of the EAV-based cleaning company, Helix Cleaning Services LLC.

The mild-mannered and soft-spoken entrepreneur has been in business for over three years in the East Atlanta area. But for seven years, Johnson served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He also belonged to the Special Forces, serving two tours in Afghanistan and one in Honduras.

Thankfully, his connection to the military didn’t end with his enlistment.

Last year, Johnson launched a veteran’s outreach program through his company directly assisting over two-dozen veterans with support through the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Veterans Affairs (VA).

The DAV is an organization created specifically for disabled military veterans and currently has nearly 1.3 million members. It was designed to be more of a "one-stop-shop" for veterans seeking benefits.

Lawrence, who himself is a disabled veteran, is looking to continue his work with vets in and around the EAV area this year.

His goal is to reach more veterans in order to educate them on potential benefits through the federal Department of Veterans Affairs. These benefits can include education, health, vocational/employment and more.

For more info about Lawrence or Helix Cleaning Services LLC, visit their website and for more information about Disabled American Veterans (DAV), click here.

