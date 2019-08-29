ATLANTA — The King Center hosted various community and business leaders Wednesday to have a round-table dialogue about the racial bias that black men face in America in 2019.

This event was part of The King Center's "Beloved Community Talk" series that seeks to "create an environment conducive to open, honest, and unapologetic conversations that are civil; bringing people out of their comfort zone to promote understanding and to influence equitable change to the national infrastructure," according to their website.

The King Center's CEO Dr. Bernice King told 11Alive that it was intentional that Wednesday's "Beloved Community Talk" at the King Center fell on pivotal moments in American history that happened Aug. 28 in two separate years.

This day in 1963 marks the moment when 250,000 people joined together and marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial to advocate for racial justice. This is where the crowd heard Dr. Martin Luther King deliver his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

Eight years prior in 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy, was murdered after being accused of flirting with a white woman in Mississippi.

Wednesday's live-streamed event was held in partnership with Procter & Gamble and Civic Dinners to discuss the negative biases that black men face in America.

The dinner conversation at the King Center entitled, "The Black Male Experience in America" featured a cross section of community leaders of various racial backgrounds, including clergy, executives, journalists, and Dr. Bernice King.

RELATED: 'I have a dream that enough is enough,' MLK granddaughter proclaims

King told 11Alive that white supremacy is the root of the division that many groups face in America.

"Oppression has a root that feeds out in all of these different directions," King said. "That root is white supremacy, which has created all of this. You have this hierarchy that if you're not White, male, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant or hetero, everything else is devalued."

King said that is important to continue to have conversations around these "controversial issues."

"We stay on the surface in our conversations," she said.

King said that one practical way people can "bridge the gap" is to invite people different from them over to their home for dinner.

Throughout the evening, panelists discussed topics such as systemic racism, unconscious bias and intersectionality.

Procter & Gamble's Vice President of Communications and Advocacy Damon Jones told 11Alive that he hopes these conversations surrounding racial justice and equity continue beyond Wednesday's event.

"The solution is to be honest about systemic racism that still exists in many of our institutions," Jones said.

Jones said that it is important for people to question their biases in order for change to take place.

MORE NEWS

Historian explains how modern Atlanta traffic traces back to segregation

Why are there so few city run school systems in Georgia?