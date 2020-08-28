Latest BeltLine project progressing ahead of schedule in Glenwood Park

The Bill Kennedy Way Interim Trail project will connect the Eastside Trail to the interim Southside Trail of the BeltLine.

ATLANTA — Construction on the Bill Kennedy Way Interim Trail portion of the Atlanta BeltLine has been underway for over a week.

Beginning on Aug. 17, the scope of the project was the addition of a protected multi-use path through the Glenwood Park neighborhood along Bill Kennedy Way (BKW), from the Glenwood Avenue intersection to the existing bridge over I-20.

Construction Schedule + Traffic Impacts:

Glenwood to I-20 to begin June 15th: Demolition will begin at Glenwood and move north

Bridge over I-20 start date (TBD)

Rolling lane closures throughout the project (as needed)

Once complete, this project will provide improved travel options for bicycles and pedestrians to connect from the end of the Eastside Trail to the interim Southside Trail entrance.

While it was projected for residents and businesses in the Glenwood Park area to expect rolling lane closures and travel delays along Bill Kennedy Way (BKW) between Glenwood Avenue up to I-20, construction has moved along better than anticipated.

Meghan Injaychock, Landscape Architect for Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. spoke with My East Atlanta News at the corner of Garrett Street and Bill Kennedy Way to discuss the progress of this particular leg of the project and its immediate impact on local residents.

“So, we wanted to create a safe thoroughfare to connect these two pieces with bringing into the mix of what was parking and mostly vehicular thoroughfare,” Injaychock said.

“We're bringing in a multi-use trail, and to make our trail users feel a little bit more comfortable, we're actually buffering that with concrete planters and a jersey barrier over I-20, as well as just giving them space for both bikes and pedestrians to run through Glenwood park to get to both sides of the connection.”

What will be constructed?

Protected 10’ trail

Enhanced pedestrian/bike crossings

Concrete Planters

Protected trail over I-20 Bridge

Once the BKW Interim Trail project is complete, there will be improved travel options for pedestrians and cyclists to connect from the interim Southside Trail entrance to the end of the Eastside Trail.

For more detailed information on the Bill Kennedy Way Interim Trail project, here’s a link to a downloadable pdf, and for more info on the overall BeltLine Project, click here.