ATLANTA — On Friday, February 14, Burgess-Peterson Academy was definitely feeling the love and it had nothing to do with Valentine’s Day.

The East Atlanta school has just become the very first elementary school to be awarded the prestigious title of International Baccalaureate World Authorization School.

Now, what does that mean?

International Baccalaureate or IB as its more commonly known by, is a worldwide, nonprofit education program founded to give students the opportunity to receive a more globalized education.

Becoming an International Baccalaureate World School means that your school has adopted and successfully demonstrated a commitment towards accomplishing or exceeding all of the standards, practices, and requirements in developing by the International Baccalaureate Organization or IBO.

My East Atlanta News spoke with the principal and staff of Burgess-Peterson Academy about their new designation and what that means for the community and the students.

“We’ve been training our teachers. Working with our curriculum. Recognizing our students in a variety of ways to get them ready for this day. So, it’s a proud day for me,” explains Burgess-Peterson Academy Principal, David White.

“It’s amazing. We’re the first Primary Year Program (PYP) school in the Jackson cluster to receive IB World status,” said IB Specialist, Tracy D. King whose been working on the designation for nearly four years.

Burgess-Peterson Academy joins the IB ‘fraternity’ of Fulton County schools that include local schools such as Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School and Maynard Holbrook Jackson High School.

