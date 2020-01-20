ATLANTA — The Maynard Jackson High School Theatre Program presents the classic dark-comedy musical, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ for the first time ever this week.

The story surrounds a meek floral assistant named Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant at a flower shop in the ’Skid Row’ district of mid-century New York.

Only after naming the plant "Audrey II" after his coworker crush, does Seymour suddenly realize that not only can the plant talk, that it also has an unnatural appetite for human blood.

The long-running musical was actually based on a low-budget comedy film of the same name from 1960 which was adapted into a musical by Academy Award-winning composer, Alan Menken.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ has been a longtime favorite of musical theatre programs from high school to Broadway for decades. It was even adapted to a film in 1986 starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and Steve Martin.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed Jan. 24 - 25. Showtimes and tickets are available here.

