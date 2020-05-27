Photographer documents community during pandemic with ‘porchtraits’

The residents of EAV are ready for their close-up, and they don’t even have to leave their porches.

ATLANTA — If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Daniel Moore’s latest project, ‘EAV Porchtraits' speaks volumes.

Moore, who owns and operates the photography company Daniel Moore Studios, saw his industry grind to a screeching halt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspired by the popular porch portraits or ‘porchtraits’ trend, Moore ventured out into the East Atlanta neighborhoods looking to catch a snapshot of his fellow residents.

“EAV is very diverse and I really wanted to capture that, so I took a more journalistic approach to it and really wanted to get people in the elements of today,’ Moore said.

His first day alone, he shot nearly 50 houses.

Moore told My East Atlanta News about his takeaway from the past five weeks, “I think that we here in East Atlanta are going to come out of this probably as a tighter knit community when we went into this.”

For more information about participating in Moore’s ‘EAV Porchtraits’ project, you can visit his website, or contact his studio on its Facebook page.