ATLANTA — EAST ATLANTA VILLAGE, Ga. - Ask any first responder and they’ll more than likely tell you that civil service is a calling. Whether a police officer, EMT or firefighter, it’s all the same, long demanding hours for often less than amazing salaries. Something else that tends to come along with the uniform is the unspoken expectation of selflessness. So much so that some might even call the job, thankless. But thanks to East Atlanta Village resident, Beth-Ann Buitekant, the firefighters assigned to local Fire Station #13 can’t say that anymore.

Nearly 10-years ago, Buitekant decided to change that narrative. Originally from upstate New York, she has had her encounters with first responders, particularly firefighters when she lost her 200-year old home to a fire. While they were unable to save the house, Buitekant was impressed by the actions of her local firefighters. Then again years later, due to a serious health emergency, Buitekant had another impactful encounter that gave her the idea for Friday Food for Firefighters. A way of showing her appreciation to those that put themselves in harm’s way to keep her and her neighborhood safe.

EAV Fire Station #13 Firefighters

“I live literally a block and a half away from the fires station and I pass it all the time. I just thought that it would be an easy thing to do, to stimulate the neighborhood to bring meals (to the fire station), once a week,” Buitekant told My East Atlanta News.

For nearly the past decade, her fellow residents have shared her sentiment. Every Friday evening between 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm, the firefighters of Station #13 receive a fully cooked meal of some kind delivered right to their front door by a weekly volunteer or Buitekant herself. The only dietary restriction is no pork.

For more information about the Friday Food for Firefighters program, call Beth-Ann Buitekant at 404-455-8746 or sign up for a weekly slot at the following link, password ‘Friday.’

