ATLANTA — An Atlanta high school is seeking to alleviate the burden on some of its students who are in need.

Phoenix Academy in East Atlanta, formerly Alonzo Crim Open Campus High School, is working with Atlanta nonprofit Wellspring Living to provide 'at-risk' students access to a variety of support services.

Among those services include a free, need-based clothing boutique, food pantry, therapy, case management, and access to a washing machine and dryer.

Mary Frances Bowley is the executive director Wellspring Living, a nonprofit that helps to transform the lives of those at risk or victimized by sexual exploitation, according to their website. She said she wanted to fill a need in Atlanta's schools.

"We had this dream in our hearts for over eight years to do something. Atlanta Public Schools reached out and asked if we could help because they realized they had students who were being actively trafficked," she said.

"We needed to be where the students are and we proposed this idea of being embedded in the school so we can provide the care that students need so they can graduate from high school."

Bowley also told 11Alive that this initiative is a way to keep students in school and reduce their chances of continuing in poverty and increase their chances of employment.

"We want students to feel good when they come to school," Bowley said.

The boutique inside of Phoenix Academy features brand new, name-brand clothing for men and women including suits, shoes and casual wear. Students in need can choose at least three outfits to start.

The store also includes items for babies and feminine hygiene products.

"Students need to feel good about coming to school," Bowley said. "We know sometimes they are hungry so we have a food pantry."

The school's food pantry also included a variety of items including perishable and non-perishable items that would allow students to cook a full meal for themselves or their family.

"If we're meeting their needs and we are the one person who believes in them, there's no telling what they can accomplish," Bowley told 11Alive.

Phoenix Academy and Wellspring are excited to see an expansion in resources. They are currently seeking partners willing to donate shoes, clothing and food.

