Couple holds socially-distant wedding for family, friends at Grant Park

East Atlanta couple shows how love conquers all — even during a pandemic.

ATLANTA — Like so many other couples expecting to celebrate a classic summer wedding, 2020 was not their year.

Julieanne Quach and Eric White never expected to have to factor in a pandemic when they were planning their special day, but after a few postponements, the two of them decided to not let the current state of affairs get in the way.

What was originally planned as a destination wedding south of the border turned into a beautiful, simple, and intimate ceremony in Grant Park in front of the fountain at the Cherokee Avenue entrance.

Surrounded by roughly a baker’s dozen of their closest family and friends, the affianced lovingly exchanged their vows in a traditional Celtic ceremony, in honor of White’s family.

People who passed by warmly expressed their well wishes, and a friend of the couple even drove to Grant Park from Marietta just to show his support as he waved happily from the window of his car.

“It might not have been exactly what we wanted, but it's still the most beautiful thing you can ask for,” Quach tells My East Atlanta News.

“Why have a pandemic completely cancel your life plan, you can work around it.”

Quach, dressed in a gorgeous wedding gown with matching face mask stood next to her life partner, who wore a powder blue dress shirt, paisley bow tie, and navy blue suspenders.

“Love conquers all,” White affirms. “As long as you're willing to make an adjustment. I’m just so excited to spend the rest of my life with her."

My East Atlanta News was able to capture the couple's ceremony as the wedding party congratulated the newlyweds and posed for appropriately socially-distant photos.

The two did not state any immediate plans for their honeymoon but Quach mentions that the couple will have their tea ceremony, which is customary in Vietnam as soon as it is appropriately safe to do so.

However, as far as pandemic weddings go, theirs will not be an event that either of them will likely soon forget.