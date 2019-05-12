ATLANTA — If you were to ask Atlanta music instructor Elexa Bancroft how long she has been an artist or a musician, she’d probably tell you since she could walk.

It was that very same love of music that led her to eventually become a music teacher. However, it was by happenstance that Bancroft was able to incorporate her love of art and music through piano lessons.

In an effort to spruce up the surroundings for her lessons, she thought it would be nice to doodle lyrics from the songs that she practiced with her students on discarded sheet music. Before long, she had the parents of her students asking to keep her artwork.

“The very, very first piece I ever painted and wrote on said, ‘I sing because I’m happy. I sing because I’m free'," Bancroft said. “I just needed that kind of stuff in my life at that point.”

A few years later, Bancroft took that inspiration and began creating vintage sheet music paintings that utilized song lyrics, quotes from children's books and all forms of pop culture.

Since starting her online business in 2014, an Etsy store under the label "Lexicon of Love," Bancroft has seen her part-time hobby blossom into a thriving business. Her artwork has grown from local art festivals in the metro Atlanta area all the way to major venues like MegaCon, BroadwayCon, and BookCon.

In April, Bancroft was the recipient of an Amber Grant which spotlights entrepreneurial women. She is up for the annual grant of $25,000 as well.

For more information about Elexa Bancroft and her artwork, visit her website and Facebook page.

