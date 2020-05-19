Popular biking event celebrates 10th Anniversary of with virtual event

Atlanta Bicycle Coalition hosts online bash for this year’s Atlanta Streets Alive

ATLANTA — For the past 10 years, the Atlanta Streets Alive event has blossomed from an urban experiment that only encompassed one-mile of Edgewood Ave into a multi-program event.

Hosted by the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, this open-street initiative has put on 29 events over the past 10 years, with over 1.7 million participants on 83 miles of city streets.

However, due to COVID-19, this year’s celebration will be held virtually.

On May 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition will commemorate a decade of Atlanta Streets Alive with the following:

Announce its 2020 program and future plans for Atlanta Streets Alive, which includes increasing frequency

Share messages from the founders and key supporters of Atlanta Streets Alive

Unveil a commemorative t-shirt available for purchase to help fund this open-streets initiative

Participants can join the virtual celebration and learn more via Atlanta Streets Alive.

“Since the very first route, Atlanta Streets Alive has provided first-hand experiences of what corridors designed for cars would be like if they were reclaimed for people,” says Atlanta Bicycle Coalition executive director, Rebecca Serna in the press release.

Following the event, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is looking to incentivize participants to share photos from their favorite Atlanta Streets Alive along with the hashtag #AtlantaStreetsAlive hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

For more details and to join the virtual event, please visit AtlantaStreetsAlive.com or the Facebook event page.